Death News : Broadcasting icon Red Robinson dies at 86.

Red Robinson, Canadian Broadcasting Icon, Passes Away at 86 After Pioneering Six Decades of Radio and Show Promotion Careers. A Legendary Figure in Broadcasting Leaves a Void..

Red Robinson, a prominent figure in broadcasting in Canada, has passed away at the age of 86. As a longtime broadcaster and show promoter, Robinson made history by becoming the first DJ to play rock ‘n’ roll in Canada. His six-decade run in radio was nothing short of astonishing, making him one of the most legendary figures in the story of broadcasting in Canada.

Robinson’s contributions to the industry will be greatly missed. He will be remembered as a pioneer who paved the way for others in his field, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on for many years to come. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @ThatEricAlper

Longtime broadcaster, show promoter and the first DJ to play rock 'n' roll in Canada, Red Robinson, has died at 86.

What an astonishing six decade run at radio and one of the legendary figures in the story of broadcasting in this country, and he will be missed.

Longtime broadcaster, show promoter and the first DJ to play rock 'n' roll in Canada, Red Robinson, has died at 86.

What an astonishing six decade run at radio and one of the legendary figures in the story of broadcasting in this country, and he will be missed. pic.twitter.com/zmDwNZoW0r — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 2, 2023