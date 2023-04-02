Death News : At the age of 71, Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away. The Japanese composer, who not only wrote the score for the ethereal film Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence but also starred in it alongside David Bowie, had no more than 50 characters.

Japanese Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Passes Away at 71 – Wrote and Starred in ‘Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence’ Alongside David Bowie..

The world of music mourns the loss of a legendary composer. Ryuichi Sakamoto, known for his mesmerizing score for Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence, passed away at the age of 71. However, his legacy extended far beyond the world of compositions. In fact, Sakamoto also appeared in the movie alongside David Bowie, making his mark as a triple threat – musician, actor, and composer.

Sakamoto’s musical gifts were evident from the very beginning. He began his music career as a member of the pioneering electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra, leaving his mark on Japanese music forever. Sakamoto’s music and talent were so immense that it caught the attention of Hollywood as well. With over 30 years of experience scoring films, he created a beautiful and diverse collection of music that impacted cinema for decades to come.

In his passing, we can celebrate not only his stunning compositions but also his ability to bridge music and cinema. His passing is a great loss to us all, but his contributions to his craft will forever be remembered. Thank you, Ryuichi Sakamoto, for the incredible gifts you have given us.

Source : @sebusher

Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at age of 71 – the Japanese composer not only wrote score for dreamlike Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence but starred it in alongside David Bowie pic.twitter.com/4bybxdsIAU — sebastian usher (@sebusher) April 2, 2023