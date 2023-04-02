Death News : Acclaimed musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Renowned Musician and Composer, Passes Away at 71: Breaking News.

Acclaimed musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, renowned for his innovative and experimental approach to music, has died at the age of 71. The news of his passing has shocked the music industry and fans worldwide. Sakamoto’s contributions to the world of music are immeasurable, and his influence will continue to be felt for years to come.

Sakamoto’s career spanned over four decades, during which he achieved international recognition and numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Original Score for “The Last Emperor” in 1988. He continued to push the boundaries of music until his untimely death, leaving behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and composers.

Source : @japantimes

