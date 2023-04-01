Death News : Wayans patriarch passes at 86, raised 10 celebrity kids.

Wayans family patriarch Howell Wayans, who raised 10 children, several of whom gained fame, passed away at 86..

Howell Wayans, the proud patriarch of the prominent Wayans family, who raised 10 children with love and care, has sadly passed away at the age of 86. His death comes as a great loss to his family and fans alike, who will miss his engaging personality and unwavering support.

Despite his humble beginnings, Howell’s dedication to his family set the stage for their success in the entertainment industry. His children include influential comedians, actors, and filmmakers such as Keenen Ivory, Damon, Shawn, Marlon, and Kim Wayans. Howell’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations to pursue their dreams and cherish their loved ones with equal fervor.

Source : @TMZ

