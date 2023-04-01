Death News : Wayans Brothers’ dad dies at 86.

Wayans Brothers’ patriarch, Howell Wayans, passes away at 86..

Howell Wayans, the father of the famous Wayans Brothers, has passed away at the age of 86. Known for his role in shaping the careers of his comedian children, Howell was also a successful producer, writer, and director in his own right. His legacy in the entertainment industry will continue to thrive through the countless hours of laughter he brought to audiences worldwide.

The Wayans family has been a staple in comedy for decades, and much of their success can be attributed to the guidance and support of their patriarch. Howell’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through his family and the impact he had on the industry he loved. Our deepest condolences go out to the Wayans family during this difficult time.

Source : @TheWrap

