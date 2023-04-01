Death News : Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan dies at 77.

Scottish Boxing Legend Ken Buchanan Passes Away at 77..

Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan has passed away at the age of 77, according to a recent report by STV Sport. Known for his remarkable talent and contributions to the sport, the news of his passing has left the boxing community in mourning. Buchanan gained fame by winning the undisputed lightweight championship of the world in 1970 against Ismael Laguna in the boxing ring, cementing his place in history.

His passing is a huge loss for the boxing community, who recognize his contributions towards inspiring and mentoring new generations of boxers. Buchanan was a true icon of Scottish boxing, and his achievements will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones, family, friends, and fans during this difficult time as we celebrate the life and contributions of a true legend in the sport of boxing.

Source : @STVSport

