Death News : Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan, 77, dead.

Scottish Boxing Hero Ken Buchanan Passes Away at 77..

The sporting world is in mourning as Scottish boxing legend, Ken Buchanan, has passed away at the age of 77. The news was announced on Twitter by the Metro, who reported on the breaking story. Buchanan, whose career spanned over two decades, was regarded as one of the finest boxers of his generation, winning numerous titles and accolades during his time in the ring.

Born in Edinburgh in 1945, Buchanan made his professional debut in 1965, quickly proving himself to be a formidable opponent. He went on to become a world champion, winning the lightweight title in 1970, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2000. His legacy as a great boxer will live on, and his contribution to the sport will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Ken Buchanan.

