Death News : Scottish bassist Ray Shulman, 73, passed away. #RIPRayShulman

Scottish musician Ray Shulman, best known as the bassist for the iconic progressive rock band Gentle Giant, has passed away at the age of 73. Shulman’s contributions to Gentle Giant’s music and performances helped establish them as a foremost band of the genre, and they continued to inspire musicians for decades to come.

In addition to his work with Gentle Giant, Shulman also went on to produce the debut albums for prominent bands The Sugarcubes and The Sundays, further cementing his legacy as a gifted musician and producer. Ray Shulman’s presence in the music world will be sorely missed, but his contributions will continue to live on. #RIPRayShulman.

