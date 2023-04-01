Death News : Sad news: Actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya passes away at 82. #RIP

82-year-old Actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya passes away in Sri Lanka.

Renowned actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya passed away at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy that has forever changed the Sri Lankan entertainment industry. His career spanned several decades and produced a long list of iconic performances on the big screen, theatrical stage, and television.

The news of his passing has saddened countless fans and admirers, who have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Kalansuriya’s remarkable talent. He will be remembered as one of Sri Lanka’s most beloved actors and a true legend of the craft.

Source : @ImThimira07

