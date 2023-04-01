Death News : “RIP Mike Berlyn “

Mike Berlyn, co-founder of ‘Blank, Berlyn and Co.’ which eventually became Bend Studio and creator of ‘Bubsy’, passes away at age 73.

Mike Berlyn, who co-created the popular video game character Bubsy and was a co-founder of Blank, Berlyn and Co., which later evolved into Bend Studio, has passed away at the age of 73. The news of his passing was shared on Twitter by Roberto Serrano, who offered condolences to Berlyn’s family and friends.

Berlyn was a pioneering figure in the video game industry, and his contributions to the medium will not be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and entertain gamers for generations to come. Rest in peace, Mike Berlyn.

Source : @geronimo_73_

Mike Berlyn, 'Bubsy' creator and co-founder of 'Blank, Berlyn and Co.' which later became Bend Studio, has passed away at the age of 73 Rest in peace

Mike Berlyn, 'Bubsy' creator and co-founder of 'Blank, Berlyn and Co.' which later became Bend Studio, has passed away at the age of 73 Rest in peace 🖤 pic.twitter.com/zvzVszGePV — Roberto Serrano' 🇺🇦☮️🙏🏻 | 📊🎮🍿 (@geronimo_73_) April 1, 2023