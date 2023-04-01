Bassist and Composer @GGIANTMUSIC’s Ray Shulman Dies at 73 after Prolonged Illness..

The music world mourns the loss of Ray Shulman, the renowned bassist and composer, who passed away at the age of 73 after a long illness. Shulman, a member of the band GGIANTMUSIC, left behind an impressive musical legacy that will forever inspire and influence generations of musicians to come. His contributions to the progressive rock scene were immense, and his innovative style and technical prowess were recognized and admired by fans and fellow musicians alike. Despite his departure, his unique and groundbreaking work will continue to inspire and captivate audiences for years to come.

Shulman’s passing was a great loss to the music community, as he was not only an outstanding musician but also a kind and humble human being who touched the lives of many. His influence on the industry was far-reaching, and his contributions to the evolution of progressive rock will forever be remembered. Although he is no longer with us, his music lives on, and his legacy continues to inspire and delight music lovers around the world. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Source : @ProgMagazineUK

