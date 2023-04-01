Death News : Ohio State star RB John Brockington dies at 74.

Ohio State’s “Super Soph” running back, John Brockington, who helped lead the team to victory from 1968-70, passes away at 74..

John Brockington, a former star running back for Ohio State University, has passed away at the age of 74. Brockington was part of the highly successful Buckeyes team known as the “Super Sophs” from 1968-70. During his time at OSU, he set the school record with 3,523 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. Brockington was later drafted by the Green Bay Packers, where he played for five seasons and earned two Pro Bowl selections.

Brockington’s achievements in college and professional football made him a beloved figure in the sports community. His passing is a great loss to the game, and he will be remembered as one of Ohio State’s greatest players. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Source : @brdispatch

