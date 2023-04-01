Death News : Navajo Nation leader Peterson Zah dies at 85.

Peterson Zah, Navajo Nation leader for eight years across two decades, dies at 85..

Peterson Zah, the former leader of the Navajo Nation, has passed away at the age of 85. He was known for his eight years of dedicated service to the tribe, serving as its leader for four years in the 1980s and then for another four in the 90s.

Zah’s leadership was significant, as he oversaw the largest tribal reservation in the United States. He dedicated himself to improving the lives of the Navajo people and worked tirelessly to promote economic development and social justice. Zah’s contributions to the Navajo Nation will be deeply missed, and his legacy will continue to inspire future leaders of the tribe.

Source : @nytimes

