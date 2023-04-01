Death News : ‘My hero’

‘Boxing Legend Ken Buchanan, My Inspirational Hero, Passes Away at 77’.

World champion boxer Josh Taylor has paid tribute to his mentor and fellow champion, Ken Buchanan, who passed away at the age of 77. Taylor expressed his sadness and admiration for Buchanan, calling him a “real hero” and underscoring the impact that his tutelage had on his own career. The boxing community also mourned the loss of Buchanan, who was known for his skills in the ring and his contributions to the sport.

Buchanan’s legacy will endure as an inspiration to future generations of boxers, and particularly to those whom he mentored and inspired, like Taylor. As the world of boxing reflects on his life and career, his passing is a reminder of the profound impact that great athletes and coaches can have on those around them, both in and outside of the sport they love. Rest in power, Ken Buchanan.

Source : @BBCSportScot

