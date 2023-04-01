Death News : LFO member Brizz Gillis dead at 47.

Original member of ’90s boyband LFO, Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis, passes away at 47..

Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis, a founding member of the popular 90s boyband LFO, has sadly passed away at the age of 47. News of Gillis’ death came as a shock and fans have been sharing their condolences and memories of the group online.

LFO, which stands for “Lyte Funkie Ones,” hit the music scene in 1999 with their hit single “Summer Girls” and went on to release three albums. Gillis, who was known for his rapping skills and boyish charm, was a fan favorite and will be deeply missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

