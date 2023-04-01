Death News : Leo D. Sullivan, Black animator co-founder of 1st Black-owned animation co., died at 82.

Leo D. Sullivan, the Pioneer Black Animator and Co-Founder of the First Black-Owned Animation Production Company Passes Away at 82..

Leo D. Sullivan, the groundbreaking Black animator and co-founder of the first Black-owned animation production company, passed away at the age of 82. Sullivan’s contributions to the world of animation paved the way for greater representation for Black animators and characters in the industry.

Sullivan’s influence is far-reaching, particularly in the realm of children’s programming. From co-founding the first Black-owned animation production company to bringing diverse and authentic voices to animation, Sullivan’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of animators and creatives. His legacy is a reminder of the significant impact that one person can have on an entire industry.

Source : @BubbatheOG

