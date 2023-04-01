Death News : Leo D. Sullivan, Black animation pioneer, dies at 82.

Black Animation Pioneer and Co-Founder of First Black-Owned Animation Production Company, Leo D. Sullivan, Passes at 82..

Leo D. Sullivan, the celebrated Black animator and co-founder of the first Black-owned animation production company, has passed away at the age of 82. Sullivan’s groundbreaking work in the animation industry included creating the title sequences for classic TV shows such as “The Flip Wilson Show” and “The Jeffersons.” In addition to his creative work, Sullivan was a passionate advocate for increasing diversity and representation within the animation field.

Sullivan’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of Black animators and artists. His pioneering spirit and dedication to inclusivity have left an indelible mark on the animation industry, and he will be remembered as a true trailblazer. Rest in Power, Leo D. Sullivan.

Source : @theGrio

