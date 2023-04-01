Death News : Janet Jackson的“Miss You Much”改编成中文，翻唱者是中国流行音乐偶像张国荣，他于2003年在46岁逝世，他的遗产即使在他去世20年后仍然存在。

“想念你很多” 由中国流行音乐偶像张国荣翻唱，他于2003年今天去世，享年46岁。他的遗产仍然持续了20年后的今天。.

The timeless hit “Miss You Much” by Janet Jackson receives a Chinese twist in this cover by the late Chinese pop icon Leslie Cheung. This talented artist passed away on this day in 2003, at only 46 years of age. Even twenty years after his death, his legacy endures, as his music continues to inspire and entertain fans all over the world.

With this cover, Leslie Cheung proves that music transcends language and culture, as he effortlessly delivers Jackson’s lyrics in fluent Mandarin Chinese. The fusion of Western pop and Eastern language creates a unique sound that showcases Cheung’s versatility as an artist. His untimely passing only adds to the poignancy of this cover, which immortalizes his talent and his contribution to the world of music.

Source : @100percentJANET

“Miss You Much” by Janet Jackson in 🇨🇳 Chinese. Cover by Chinese pop icon Leslie Cheung, who has passed away on this day in 2003 at the age of 46. His legacy endures even 20 years after his death. pic.twitter.com/5oiYRd16AK — 100% JANET JACKSON (The Queen of Pop Fan Page) (@100percentJANET) April 1, 2023