Death News : Howell Wayans, Wayans family head, died at 86.

At the age of 86, Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family, has passed away..

Howell Wayans, who served as the patriarch of the renowned Wayans family, has passed away at the age of 86. The sad news was announced on Twitter by PMUnitedNews, with a photo of the late Mr. Wayans accompanying the post. The loss is sure to be felt deeply by the family, as well as those who were touched by Mr. Wayans’ numerous contributions to Hollywood over the years.

As a significant figure in the entertainment industry, Howell Wayans is leaving behind an incredible legacy that stretches far beyond his immediate family. His talent and dedication were evident in the many projects he was involved in throughout his lifetime, and he will be remembered fondly by fans and colleagues alike. While his presence will be dearly missed, his impact on the industry will continue to be felt for many years to come.

Source : @JettBlackMedia1

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family, has died at the age of 86.

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family, has died at the age of 86. pic.twitter.com/jv5aElCC9H — PMUnitedNews (@JettBlackMedia1) April 1, 2023