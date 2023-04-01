Death News : Green Bay Packers All-Pro John Brockington has died at 74. RIP.

In Memoriam: John Brockington, Accomplished Fullback for the Green Bay Packers, Dies at 74.

Carried for 5,185 yds and scored 30 TDs.

Named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1971.

Earned the honor of Pro Bowl selection thrice in 1971-1973.

Inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

#NFL #GreenBay #Packers #RIP #JohnBrockington.

Former Green Bay Packers All-Pro fullback John Brockington has passed away at the age of 74. Brockington had an impressive career in the NFL, rushing for 5,185 yards and scoring 30 touchdowns. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1971 and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times from 1971 to 1973. His contributions to the Packers were recognized with his induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Brockington’s passing is a loss for the NFL and the Green Bay Packers community. Fans are fondly remembering his legacy and contributions to the game. Rest in peace, John Brockington.

Source : @VanderlansJim

Remembering John Brockington, All-Pro fullback with Green Bay Packers, who has passed away at the age of 74. Rush yds = 5,185

TD = 30 NFL Offensive ROY (1971)

3× Pro Bowl (1971–1973) Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

#NFL #GreenBay #Packers #RIP #JohnBrockington

Remembering John Brockington, All-Pro fullback with Green Bay Packers, who has passed away at the age of 74. 🏈 Rush yds = 5,185

🏈 TD = 30 🏆 NFL Offensive ROY (1971)

⭐ 3× Pro Bowl (1971–1973) 💯 Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame#NFL #GreenBay #Packers #RIP #JohnBrockington pic.twitter.com/jbcn5GYvHM — JVAN (@VanderlansJim) April 1, 2023