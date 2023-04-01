Death News : Edinburgh boxer and world champ dies at 77.

At 77, Edinburgh’s unbeatable lightweight champion boxer has died.

The world of boxing mourns the loss of the Scottish lightweight champion from Edinburgh, who has passed away at the age of 77. His undisputed reign as champion earned him worldwide recognition and admiration. Fans and fellow boxers alike are deeply saddened by the news.

His legacy as a champion will live on forever and he will always be remembered as a warrior in the ring who possessed unparalleled skill, grit, and determination. Though he may be gone, his impact on the sport of boxing and the hearts of those who loved him will never fade. Rest in peace, dear champion.

Source : @heraldscotland

