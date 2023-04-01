Death News : Din Tai Fung chain’s founder, Yang Bing-Yi dies at 96.

Founder of Din Tai Fung restaurant chain, Yang Bing-Yi, passes away at age 96.

The Din Tai Fung restaurant chain mourns the loss of its founder, Yang Bing-Yi, who passed away at the age of 96. A pioneer in the culinary world, Bing-Yi’s contribution to the industry created a legacy that will live on for generations. Established in Taiwan in 1958, Din Tai Fung has since expanded internationally, boasting over 170 locations across the globe.

Bing-Yi’s passion for food and dedication to perfecting his craft has earned the restaurant chain a reputation for its exquisite cuisine and unparalleled customer service. His passing marks the end of an era in the culinary world, but his vision and legacy will continue to inspire and shape the future of the industry. The Din Tai Fung family extends their condolences to his loved ones and pledges to honor his memory through their continued commitment to excellence.

