Death News : Condolences to Randall Robinson’s family.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of Randall Robinson, a prominent American human rights activist and lawyer who recently passed away at the age of 81. The President conveyed his sympathies on Twitter and offered his deep condolences to the family of the deceased. The tweet was posted by the official handle of the Presidency | South Africa.

Robinson was a well-known advocate for social justice and civil rights. He was a staunch defender of the rights of black Americans and played an instrumental role in advocating for economic sanctions against the apartheid regime in South Africa during the 1980s. His contribution to the civil rights movement in the United States and his work in promoting human rights globally will be fondly remembered by all those who knew him. The passing of Randall Robinson is a great loss to the human rights community, and his legacy will continue to shape the fight for a just and equitable society around the world.

Source : @PresidencyZA

