Death News : Comic book writer Steve Skeates dies at 80.

Steve Skeates Passes Away at 80: A Celebrated Comic Book Writer Famous for His DC Works in the 60s and 70s, Including Aquaman and Hawk and Dove..

Steve Skeates, a prolific comic book writer renowned for his work with DC in the 1960s and 1970s, has passed away at the age of 80. Skeates created memorable storylines for iconic characters such as Aquaman and Hawk and Dove, cementing his legacy as a comic book legend. His passing was announced by Comic Book Resources on Twitter, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow writers alike.

Skeates’ contributions to the comic book industry were numerous and varied, and he left an indelible mark on the medium. He will be greatly missed by fans and colleagues alike, but his work will continue to inspire future generations of comic book creators for years to come. Rest in peace, Steve Skeates, and thank you for all that you gave to the world of comics.

Source : @CBR

