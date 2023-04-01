Death News : Co-founder of Bend Studio, Michael Berlyn, has passed away at 73

Mike Berlyn, Bend Studio Co-founder, passes away at 73. May he rest in peace .

Bend Studio co-founder Michael Berlyn has passed away at the age of 73, according to a tweet by PlayStation Studios Fans. While details surrounding his death are not known at this time, the industry mourns the loss of an influential figure whose contributions helped shape the video game industry. Berlyn leaves behind a legacy of innovative ideas and creative projects that will no doubt continue to inspire future generations of developers for years to come.

Rest in peace, Michael Berlyn. The gaming community will forever be grateful for your contributions and dedication to the art and science of video game design. Your presence will be sorely missed, but the impact of your work will last a lifetime.

Source : @PSFans_WW

