Death News : Clarence Makwetu, born 6 Dec 1928, died today in 2016 at 88 after a long illness in Queenstown Private Hospital.

Significant Event in South African History: The Passing of Clarence Makwetu on April 1st, 2016.

On April 1, 2016, South Africa lost a prominent figure in its history, Clarence Makwetu. At the age of 88, he passed away in Queenstown Private Hospital after a long illness. Makwetu was born on December 6, 1928, in an area that is now known as the Eastern Cape province of South Africa.

Makwetu was a lawyer and a political activist who played a pivotal role in fighting for the rights of black South Africans during apartheid. He served as the president of the Black Lawyers’ Association and was heavily involved in the United Democratic Front, an anti-apartheid organization. Makwetu’s legacy lives on, and he is remembered as a true hero in the fight against racial oppression in South Africa.

Source : @NorthWesTimes

