Death News : Champ Ken Buchanan dies at 77.

Former Undisputed Lightweight Champion Ken Buchanan Dies at Age 77 – A Heartfelt Tribute to the Boxing Legend .

Former undisputed lightweight champion Ken Buchanan has passed away at the age of 77, leaving the boxing world in deep mourning. The Scottish boxer, known for his excellent footwork, was the first fighter from Great Britain to win a world title outside of his home country. With an impressive record of 61 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws, Buchanan will go down in history as one of the greatest boxers of all time. His death is a great loss to the sport, and he will be deeply missed.

Buchanan’s skill and determination in the ring inspired a generation of boxers, and his passing has left many feeling a sense of profound sadness. But while he may be gone, his legacy will live on, and his contributions to the sport will be remembered for years to come. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time as we pay tribute to a true champion. Rest in peace, Ken Buchanan.

Source : @BOXRAW

Sad news. Former undisputed lightweight champion Ken Buchanan has sadly passed away at the age of 77. RIP champ

