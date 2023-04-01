Death News : Boxing legend Ken Buchanan dies at 77.

Scottish Boxing Legend Ken Buchanan Passes Away at 77, Breaking News.

We are saddened to report that Ken Buchanan, a Scottish boxing legend, passed away at the age of 77. His achievements in the ring are celebrated to this day, and his influence on the sport will never be forgotten. Buchanan’s career highlights included winning the lightweight championship of the world in 1970, as well as the British, European and Commonwealth titles.

Buchanan will be remembered for his unwavering determination, incredible skill and his ability to rise to any challenge. His contributions to the sport of boxing have inspired countless athletes and fans alike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. Buchanan may be gone, but his legacy will endure.

Source : @STVNews

