Death News : Boxing legend Ken Buchanan dies at 77. RIP.

Ken Buchanan, the legendary boxer, has passed away at the age of 77. He made history by becoming Scotland’s first-ever undisputed world champion in the lightweight category in 1971. Last year, a statue was erected in his honor in his hometown of Edinburgh. Ken’s impact on the sport and his home country will not be forgotten, and his passing is a sad loss for the boxing community.

Ken Buchanan’s remarkable career spanned over a decade, during which he achieved numerous victories and cemented his place in boxing history. He held several titles, including the British lightweight title and the European lightweight title. His accomplishment of becoming Scotland’s first undisputed world champion was a significant milestone for the country and remains a source of pride for Scottish boxing fans. The unveiling of his statue in Edinburgh demonstrated the lasting impact of his achievements, and he will be remembered as a true legend of the sport. Rest in peace, Ken.

