Death News : Boxing legend Ken Buchanan dies at 77. RIP.

Passing of Former World Boxing Champion Ken Buchanan at the Age of 77, Remembered for Dancing with Princess Anne in 1971.

The world of boxing has lost one of its greatest champions with the passing of Ken Buchanan at the age of 77. The Scottish boxer was a former world champion and was known for his skill and sportsmanship in the ring.

In addition to his boxing career, Ken was also known for a funny anecdote he shared about dancing with Princess Anne when they both won British Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards in 1971. He will be fondly remembered by fans, colleagues and friends alike. May he rest in peace.

Source : @princessannehrh

The Scottish former world champion boxer Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77. Ken previously shared a funny anecdote about dancing with Princess Anne when each of them won the British Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards in 1971. May he rest in peace.

The Scottish former world champion boxer Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77. Ken previously shared a funny anecdote about dancing with Princess Anne when each of them won the British Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards in 1971. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vyA9NQEXea — Royal Watcher (@princessannehrh) April 1, 2023