Death News : Boxing legend Ken Buchanan dies at 77.

At 77, the renowned Edinburgh boxer, Ken Buchanan, passes away..

Edinburgh has lost a legend in the form of boxer Ken Buchanan, who passed away at the age of 77. Buchanan was a highly respected figure in the sport of boxing, having won multiple titles over the course of his career. He was an Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion, making him one of Scotland’s most accomplished athletes. Despite his many accolades, Buchanan remained humble and sought to inspire future generations of boxers.

News of Buchanan’s passing was met with an outpouring of tributes from the boxing community, with many expressing admiration for his skill and passion for the sport. He will be remembered not only for his achievements inside the ring, but also for his kindness and generosity outside of it. The legacy Buchanan leaves behind will continue to inspire and motivate aspiring boxers for years to come.

Source : @edinburghpaper

Legendary Edinburgh boxer Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77

Legendary Edinburgh boxer Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77 https://t.co/OcYa0A5P6C — Edinburgh Evening News (@edinburghpaper) April 1, 2023