Death News : Boxing legend Ken Buchanan dies at 77.

Ken Buchanan, Scotland’s Finest Boxer and First Undisputed World Champion, Passes Away at 77..

Ken Buchanan, a legendary boxer from Scotland, passed away at the age of 77, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the sport. As the country’s first undisputed world champion, Buchanan made history by achieving a feat that had never been accomplished before. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in Scotland’s history, and his death came as a shock to his fans and the boxing world.

Throughout his career, Buchanan proved to be a formidable opponent in the ring and an inspiration to many. His contributions to the sport will be remembered for years to come, and his fans will always cherish the memories of his remarkable performances. He may be gone, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of boxers around the world. Rest in Peace, Ken Buchanan.

Source : @DrAlakbarov

