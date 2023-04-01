Death News : Boxing legend Ken Buchanan dies at 77.

Boxing Legend Ken Buchanan, Who Won 33 Consecutive Fights and Became the Undisputed World Lightweight Champion in 1971, Passed Away at 77..

Ken Buchanan, the legendary Scottish boxer and undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971, passed away at the age of 77. He began his professional career with an impressive 33-fight win streak, earning him a place in boxing’s history books.

Buchanan was recognized as one of the sport’s greats, with his stunning victories and impressive career making him a household name. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of boxers to come and his contributions to the sport will not be forgotten. The world of boxing mourns the loss of this incredible athlete, and our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @guardian_sport

