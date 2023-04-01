Death News : Boxing legend Ken Buchanan dies at 77.

Ken Buchanan, Scottish boxing icon, passes away at 77 after struggling with dementia..

Scottish boxing fans are mourning the loss of one of their greatest fighters, Ken Buchanan, who passed away at the age of 77 after battling with dementia. The boxer, who was born in Edinburgh, had an illustrious career, becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the world in 1970. Buchanan had several prominent fights during his career, like against Roberto Duran in Madison Square Garden in 1972, which was named the fight of the year by Ring magazine.

Buchanan’s achievements in the ring were celebrated by many, with former boxer Barry McGuigan calling him “one of the greatest Scottish boxers of all time.” The news of Buchanan’s death has been met with sadness by boxing fans worldwide, who have noted his legacy as a fighter and his contribution to the sport. Buchanan will be remembered as one of Scotland’s sporting heroes, whose achievements continue to inspire and motivate the next generation of boxers.

