Death News : Boxing legend Ken Buchanan dies at 77.

Ken Buchanan, the Scottish boxing legend, passed away at the age of 77, as reported by BBC Scotland News. Buchanan, who had a brilliant career in the sport, had won multiple titles such as the World Lightweight Championship and the British Lightweight Championship. He was considered one of the finest boxers in the history of the sport, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Buchanan’s contribution to boxing has been widely recognized, and he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2000. His career spanned over two decades, during which he fought some of the biggest names in the sport, including Roberto Duran and Ismael Laguna. The news of his passing has left the boxing fraternity in shock and has led to an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow athletes alike. Buchanan’s legacy in the sport will continue to inspire and motivate young boxers for generations to come.

