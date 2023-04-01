Death News : Boxing legend Ken Buchanan dies at 77.

Ken Buchanan, Scottish boxing icon, passes away at 77 after struggling with dementia..

Ken Buchanan, a renowned Scottish boxer, has passed away at the age of 77 after battling dementia. The sad news was confirmed by Radio Tay News via Twitter, where they shared an image of the late legend. Buchanan was widely known for his incredible boxing skills and has been celebrated by fans across the world. The boxing community mourns the loss of one of its greatest boxers today.

Buchanan’s legacy will continue to inspire many generations to come, and his contribution to the sport of boxing will always be remembered. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and fans who grieve the loss of a true champion. As his fans mourn his loss, they celebrate his life and the incredible legacy that he has left behind. RIP Ken Buchanan, may you rest in peace.

