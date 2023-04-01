Death News : Boxing champ Ken Buchanan dies at 77. RIP.

Ken Buchanan, Scotland’s First Undisputed World Champion in Lightweight Division, Passes Away at 77 with a Statue Unveiled in His Honor.

Boxing icon Ken Buchanan has passed away at the age of 77, marking the end of a prolific career. Hailing from Scotland, in 1971, Buchanan made history when he became the country’s first ever undisputed World Champion in the lightweight division. His legacy continues to live on in his hometown of Edinburgh where a statue of him was unveiled last year. The boxing community mourns the loss of a true legend. Rest in peace, Ken.

Boxing legend Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77. In 1971 he became Scotland's first ever undisputed World Champion in the lightweight division. A statue of him was unveiled in his home city of Edinburgh last year. RIP Ken. pic.twitter.com/x26IcEGVkw — David Biggart (@Chesbaburba) April 1, 2023