Death News : Boxer Ken Buchanan dies aged 77.

Boxing legend Ken Buchanan, from Scotland, passes away at 77 after struggling with dementia..

The passing of Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan has left the sports world in mourning. The 77-year-old died after battling dementia, according to a tweet by Radio Forth News. Buchanan was a former undisputed world lightweight champion and was renowned for his boxing skill and speed.

Born in Edinburgh in 1945, Buchanan began his boxing career at the age of 19 and quickly rose to prominence in the sport. He retired in 1982 and was later inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2000. Buchanan’s contribution to the world of boxing will always be remembered with fondness and respect.

Source : @RadioForthNews

Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77 following a battle with dementia.

Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77 following a battle with dementia. pic.twitter.com/x5JJIgrwEX — Radio Forth News (@RadioForthNews) April 1, 2023