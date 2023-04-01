Death News : Actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya dies at 82 – Family Sources #Goldfm #SrilankaCinema

Family Sources: Sri Lankan Actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya dies at 82.

The sad news of veteran actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya’s passing has been confirmed by family sources. He was 82 years old. The Sri Lankan actor had made a significant contribution to the world of cinema with his notable performances throughout his career. Fans and fellow actors alike mourn the loss of this talented individual.

Amarasiri Kalansuriya’s legacy will continue to live on, particularly in Sri Lanka where he was widely respected and admired. His passing is a great loss to the film industry and he will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @goldfmlk

