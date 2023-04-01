Death News : “想你无尽”，玛丽亚·凯莉改编正赛，已故华语巨星张国荣翻唱，去世20年仍铭记于心。

《思念你》 – 张国荣翻唱珍妮特·杰克逊的名曲，他于2003年离世，享年46岁，但他的精神永存，20年后仍然流传。.

On this day in 2003, Chinese pop icon Leslie Cheung passed away at the age of 46. However, even 20 years later, his legacy lives on through his music. One such example is his cover of Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much” in Chinese.

Cheung’s rendition of the pop hit showcases his remarkable talent as a singer and his ability to cross cultural boundaries. He remains a beloved figure in the Chinese music industry, and his contributions to the world of music continue to be celebrated by fans around the globe.

Source : @100percentJANET

