Death News : ‘You’re the Voice’ songwriter dies at 76.

Iconic Australian songwriter, Chris Thompson, has passed away at the age of 76. Thompson was the mastermind behind several chart-topping hits, including John Farnham’s ‘You’re the Voice,’ which has remained a fan-favorite for decades.

Sadly, his death marks the end of an era in the Australian music industry. Thompson’s eclectic sound and impactful lyrics left a lasting impression on the hearts of music lovers worldwide. His contribution to the industry will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists to come.

