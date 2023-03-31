Death News : WWII veteran, Waukesha dancer, passed.

Waukesha’s Legendary World War II Veteran Known for Dancing His Way Through Life Dies..

A beloved World War II veteran from Waukesha, who was known for his joyful dance moves and zest for life, has passed away. The news of his death has left the community he touched with sadness and fond memories.

Despite the challenges he faced in life, this veteran never lost his passion for dancing and bringing happiness to those around him. His passing is a reminder to cherish and celebrate the lives of those who have made a positive impact on others, and to carry on their legacies with joy and love.

Source : @CBS58

