Death News : W.Bro. Sabino Peredo P.Dist.G.S.W. has passed away.

The Demise of W.Bro. Sabino Peredo P.Dist.G.S.W. Reported with Deep Sadness..

We sadly announce the loss of W.Bro. Sabino Peredo P.Dist.G.S.W. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of this esteemed Freemason. He dedicated his life to the craft and leaves behind a legacy of excellence and commitment to his beliefs. Sabino Peredo P.Dist.G.S.W.’s contributions to the fraternity will not be forgotten and he will forever be remembered as a shining example of what it means to be a Freemason.

We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find solace in the memory of W.Bro. Sabino Peredo P.Dist.G.S.W.’s inspiring life and his unwavering dedication to the Masonic community. We honor his service and commitment to the craft, and may he rest in eternal peace.

Source : @SpainMarkMasons

