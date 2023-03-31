Death News : Teacher who saved children in Aberfan dies (39 characters)

82-year-old teacher, hailed as a hero for saving children during Aberfan disaster, passes away..

An 82-year-old teacher, who had bravely saved the lives of several children during the Aberfan disaster, has passed away. The news of his death has left the community in sorrow. The teacher had notably helped his students escape from the rubble that had engulfed their school in 1966. The incident had caused the death of 144 people. The deceased teacher’s heroic act had remained etched in the memories of his pupils, and the people of Aberfan, for years to come.

The passing of this hero has triggered an outpouring of tributes and condolences from people across the globe. Many have taken to social media to express their gratitude towards the teacher who had risked his own life to save others. His bravery will continue to inspire people, young and old, to stand up in the face of adversity and do the right thing. The world has lost a courageous soul, but his legacy will survive forever.

Source : @EvansTheCrime

