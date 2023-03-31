Death News : Sending love and strength to #TomParker’s family today.

Sending Strength and Love to Kelsey and Family on the First Anniversary of Tom Parker’s Passing .

On this day, we remember Tom Parker and send our condolences to his loved ones. It has been a year since his passing, and as we send our thoughts and prayers to Kelsey and her family, we hope they find the strength and support they need to endure this difficult time. Tom’s spirit lives on through the memories he left behind and the impact he made on those who knew him.

Through our work with Brain Tumour Support, we continue to raise awareness and provide support for those affected by brain tumours. As we honour Tom’s legacy, we remain committed to our mission of helping individuals and families navigate the challenges of living with this disease. Together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for all those affected by brain tumours.

Source : @BrainTumourSupp

Our thoughts are with #TomParker's loved ones today, as they mark the first anniversary of his passing. We are sending so much strength and love to Kelsey and her family.

