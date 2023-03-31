Death News : Selena Quintanilla died 28 years ago at 23. RIP #QueenOfTejano

The 28th Anniversary of Selena Quintanilla’s Passing: Remembering the “Queen of Tejano” at Age 23. Rest in Peace .

We remember the iconic Selena Quintanilla on the anniversary of her passing at the young age of 23. Hailed as the “Queen of Tejano,” Selena made an immeasurable impact on the music industry and Latino culture. Her music continues to be celebrated today, attracting fans from all over the world. Despite her tragic and untimely death, Selena’s legacy lives on as an inspiration to aspiring musicians and a symbol of pride for the Latino community.

Selena’s influence extends far beyond her music, as she remains a role model for her strong work ethic, tenacity, and unwavering dedication to her fans. Her unique style and infectious energy continue to inspire fashion trends and pop culture references. As we continue to celebrate her life and her contributions to the world of music, we honor Selena’s memory and are grateful for the positive impact she made on countless lives.

Source : @AuxGod_

28 yrs ago today, Selena Quintanilla passed away at age 23. RIP "Queen of Tejano”

28 yrs ago today, Selena Quintanilla passed away at age 23. RIP "Queen of Tejano” 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ppL2Snz5kC — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) March 31, 2023