Death News : Selena died 28 years ago at 23

23-Year-Old Selena Quintanilla Passed Away 28 Years Ago Today .

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the tragic passing of Selena Quintanilla at the young age of 23. The beloved singer was known for her incredible talent and infectious personality that captivated audiences around the world. Despite her short time in the spotlight, Selena’s legacy has continued to inspire generations of fans who continue to honor her memory.

As we reflect on Selena’s life and legacy, her impact on the music industry and Latinx community cannot be understated. Her music broke down barriers and opened doors for future generations to follow in her footsteps. Though she may be gone, Selena’s spirit lives on through her music and the countless lives she touched during her time on earth. Rest in peace, Selena.

