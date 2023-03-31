Death News : Sad news: @Official_NCFC CEO Jason Turner has died. Thoughts & prayers to his loved ones

Jason Turner, Chief Executive of @Official_NCFC, Has Sadly Passed Away at 50: Our Thoughts and Prayers Are with His Family and Friends .

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jason Turner, the chief executive of @Official_NCFC, at the age of 50. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Jason will be deeply missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.

Jason made an indelible mark on the football community with his unwavering dedication and passion for the sport. He was a true role model who inspired countless individuals in the industry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as we remember his life and legacy. Rest in peace, Jason.

Source : @A9Mac

Really sad to hear @Official_NCFC chief executive Jason Turner has passed away at the age of 50. We send our thoughts & prayers to Jason's family & friends 🙏🏾🕊 — Aaron Mclean (@A9Mac) March 31, 2023