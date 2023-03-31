Death News : Sad news: Notts County CEO Jason Turner dies at 50.

Notts County CEO Jason Turner Passes Away at Age 50, Leaving Behind His Legacy.

Tragic news has struck the football community as Jason Turner, the chief executive of Notts County, has passed away at the young age of 50. Fans and colleagues alike are devastated by the loss of such a respected figure in the sport.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown, but tributes have been pouring in for Turner, with many expressing their condolences to his family and loved ones. His contributions to Notts County and the wider football community will be sorely missed, and his passing is a reminder of the fragility of life.

Source : @Ollie_Bayliss

