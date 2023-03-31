Death News : Sad news: David Willicombe, former Wigan Warriors player, has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. #WWRL

Former Wigan Warriors Player David Willicombe Has Passed Away; Our Thoughts Are With His Family and Friends at This Difficult Time. #WWRL.

It is with great sorrow that the Wigan Warriors have received the news of the passing of their former player, David Willicombe. The rugby league club expresses their condolences to David’s family and friends during this difficult time. David was a cherished and respected member of the Wigan Warriors team, and his contributions to the sport will always be remembered.

David Willicombe was a notable figure in the world of rugby league, and his loss will be felt deeply throughout the community. The Wigan Warriors are humbled to have had the privilege of working with David, and they will always be proud to have been a part of his journey. May he rest in peace, and his legacy live on with each passing game.

Source : @WiganWarriorsRL

